Vietnam index dips 0.1 at midday, gains expected in Dec

HANOI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index eased 0.12 percent at Thursday's break in moderate volume as investors were selecting shares before the market's expected gains by the year end, an analyst said. Shares of food producer Ma San lost 1.2 percent and dairy product maker Vinamilk slid 0.69 percent, while Eximbank gained 1.53 percent and real estate firm Vingroup increased 0.75 percent. Little movements with moderate volume on the exchange showed that major investors might have been collecting stocks ahead of an expected gain in coming weeks, said deputy manager Nguyen Tuan at An Binh Securities. The index often increases strongly around the year end as investors seek to raise their net asset value, analysts said. The index had a 9.5 percent gain in December 2012 from the end of the previous month, and extended its increase in the first half of January 2013, Reuters data showed. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 507.82 PREV. CLOSE 508.43 % CHANGE -0.12% HIGH 509.15 LOW 507.38 Change (%) 1-mnth 1.534 Change (%) 3-mnth 4.708 Change (%) 1-year 34.901 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 374.15 28-Nov-12 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)