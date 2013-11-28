FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index dips 0.1 at midday, gains expected in Dec
November 28, 2013 / 5:16 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index dips 0.1 at midday, gains expected in Dec

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 eased 0.12 percent at Thursday's break in moderate volume
as investors were selecting shares before the market's expected
gains by the year end, an analyst said.
    Shares of food producer Ma San lost 1.2 percent and
dairy product maker Vinamilk slid 0.69 percent, while
Eximbank gained 1.53 percent and real estate firm
Vingroup increased 0.75 percent.
    Little movements with moderate volume on the exchange showed
that major investors might have been collecting stocks ahead of
an expected gain in coming weeks, said deputy manager Nguyen
Tuan at An Binh Securities.
    The index often increases strongly around the year end as
investors seek to raise their net asset value, analysts said.
    The index had a 9.5 percent gain in December 2012 from the
end of the previous month, and extended its increase in the
first half of January 2013, Reuters data showed.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       507.82            
              PREV. CLOSE       508.43            
                 % CHANGE       -0.12%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       509.15            
                      LOW       507.38            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth        1.534            
        Change (%) 3-mnth        4.708            
        Change (%) 1-year       34.901            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
             52-week low        374.15   28-Nov-12
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)

