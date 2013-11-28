FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index edges down 0.1 pct, investors cautious
November 28, 2013 / 8:42 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index edges down 0.1 pct, investors cautious

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 dipped 0.14 percent to close at 507.71 points on Thursday
in a low trading volume as investors were cautious, keeping an
eye on the exchange rate, an analyst said.
    Volume dropped 20 percent to 82 million shares on Thursday,
Reuters data showed. The market lacked supportive news to lift
the index beyond 510 points, Vietcombank Securities said in a
note to clients on Thursday.    
    Shares of dairy product maker Vinamilk led the
falls, losing 1.46 percent.
    Investors were waiting to see if the government would
devaluate the Vietnamese dong by the year end, said analyst
Nguyen Phong at Viet Capital Securities.
    The government plans to devalue the Vietnamese dong as much
as 2 percent this year, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung has said
in September.
    The central bank has so far this year cut the dong rate only
by 1 percent in late June, lowering the mid-point rate for
dollar/dong interbank transactions to 21,036 dong per dollar.
 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       507.71            
              PREV. CLOSE       508.43            
                 % CHANGE       -0.14%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       509.15            
                      LOW       506.99            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth        1.534            
        Change (%) 3-mnth        4.708            
        Change (%) 1-year       34.901            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
             52-week low        374.15   28-Nov-12
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

