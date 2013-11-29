Vietnam index up 0.2 pct at midday; PetroVietnam Gas, Vingroup lead

HANOI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.16 percent at the midday break on Friday, supported by gains in blue-chips such as PetroVietNam Gas and Vingroup, an analyst said. Gains in large-cap stocks in the morning session offset losses from profit-taking in penny and mid-cap stocks that have gained strongly over the past few weeks, analysts said. Shares of Vietnam's largest listed firm PetroVietNam Gas advanced 0.78 percent while real-estate firm Vingroup climbed 1.47 percent. Trading volume might soar within the next few weeks when the two major exchange-traded funds in Vietnam will restructure their fourth-quarter portfolios, according to analysts. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 508.54 PREV. CLOSE 507.71 % CHANGE 0.16% HIGH 508.55 LOW 506.78 Change (%) 1-mnth 2.266 Change (%) 3-mnth 7.27 Change (%) 1-year 35.105 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 374.15 28-Nov-12 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sunil Nair)