Vietnam index up 0.2 pct at midday; PetroVietnam Gas, Vingroup lead
#Financials
November 29, 2013 / 5:16 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.2 pct at midday; PetroVietnam Gas, Vingroup lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 edged up 0.16 percent at the midday break on Friday,
supported by gains in blue-chips such as PetroVietNam Gas
 and Vingroup, an analyst said.
    Gains in large-cap stocks in the morning session offset
losses from profit-taking in penny and mid-cap stocks that have
gained strongly over the past few weeks, analysts said. 
    Shares of Vietnam's largest listed firm PetroVietNam Gas
advanced 0.78 percent while real-estate firm Vingroup climbed
1.47 percent.
    Trading volume might soar within the next few weeks when the
two major exchange-traded funds in Vietnam will restructure
their fourth-quarter portfolios, according to analysts.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       508.54            
              PREV. CLOSE       507.71            
                 % CHANGE        0.16%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       508.55            
                      LOW       506.78            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth        2.266            
        Change (%) 3-mnth         7.27            
        Change (%) 1-year       35.105            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
             52-week low        374.15   28-Nov-12
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sunil Nair)

