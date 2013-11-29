Vietnam index closes flat

HANOI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index was almost unchanged on Friday as investors took profit in some penny and mid-cap stocks but bought in some blue chips, analysts said. Real estate firms Vingroup and HAGL pulled the index, with shares rising 1.47 percent and 0.95 percent respectively. Investors booked profit in many penny and mid-cap stocks that advanced over the past few weeks, analysts said. Trading volume rose 23.3 percent to 101.25 million shares on Friday, Reuters data showed. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801 GMT). VN Index 507.78 PREV. CLOSE 507.71 % CHANGE 0.01% HIGH 508.78 LOW 506.05 Change (%) 1-mnth 2.266 Change (%) 3-mnth 7.27 Change (%) 1-year 35.105 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 374.15 28-Nov-12 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Supriya Kurane)