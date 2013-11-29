FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index closes flat
November 29, 2013 / 8:37 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index closes flat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 was almost unchanged on Friday as investors took profit
in some penny and mid-cap stocks but bought in some blue chips,
analysts said.
    Real estate firms Vingroup and HAGL pulled
the index, with shares rising 1.47 percent and 0.95 percent
respectively.
    Investors booked profit in many penny and mid-cap stocks
that advanced over the past few weeks, analysts said.
    Trading volume rose 23.3 percent to 101.25 million shares on
Friday, Reuters data showed.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       507.78            
              PREV. CLOSE       507.71            
                 % CHANGE        0.01%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       508.78            
                      LOW       506.05            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth        2.266            
        Change (%) 3-mnth         7.27            
        Change (%) 1-year       35.105            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
             52-week low        374.15   28-Nov-12
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

