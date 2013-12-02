FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index flat at midday; GAS, CTG support
U.S.
December 2, 2013 / 5:02 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index flat at midday; GAS, CTG support

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
was up 0.09 percent at the break on Monday, lifted by
PetroVietNam Gas and VietinBank.
    Shares of PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm,
rose 1.56 percent, followed by the country's biggest partly
private lender VietinBank, which edged up 0.58 percent.
    These gains offset losses in other blue chips and profit-
taking in penny and mid-cap stocks, said deputy manager Nguyen
Tuan at An Binh Securities.
    Dairy product maker Vinamilk fell 0.7 percent and
food producer Ma San dropped 0.61 percent.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       508.25            
              PREV. CLOSE       507.78            
                 % CHANGE        0.09%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       509.39            
                      LOW       507.33            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth        2.153            
        Change (%) 3-mnth        8.373            
        Change (%) 1-year       34.262            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
             52-week low        374.15   28-Nov-12
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

