Vietnam index closes up 0.15 pct; gas stocks lead on price hike
December 2, 2013 / 8:37 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index closes up 0.15 pct; gas stocks lead on price hike

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
edged up 0.15 percent on Monday, lifted by gains in shares of
gas companies due to a price hike, analysts said.
    Gas price in Vietnam rose almost 20 percent on Sunday to
about 480,000 dong ($22.77) per 12 kg, the highest level since
early 2012, due to a price hike in the global market, state
media reported.
    Vietnam's largest listed firm PetroVietNam Gas rose
1.56 percent to close at 65,000 dong. Real-estate firm Vingroup
 climbed 1.45 percent
    Other gas firms also gained, including Petrovietnam Low
Pressure Gas Distribution Co which climbed 1.72
percent.
    But losses in other blue-chips kept the index at a small
gain. Dairy products maker Vinamilk lost 0.7 percent
while Vietnam's biggest insurer BaoViet Holdings 
dropped 1.45 percent.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       508.53               
              PREV. CLOSE       507.78               
                 % CHANGE        0.15%               
                                                     
                     HIGH       509.48               
                      LOW        507.1               
                                                     
        Change (%) 1-mnth        2.153               
        Change (%) 3-mnth        8.373               
        Change (%) 1-year       34.262               
                                                     
             52-week high       533.15      10-Jun-13
             52-week low        374.15      28-Nov-12
 ($1=21,080 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sunil Nair)

