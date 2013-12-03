FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index up 0.7 pct at midday, eyes on foreign holding
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy and Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 3, 2013 / 5:06 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.7 pct at midday, eyes on foreign holding

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
climbed 0.75 percent at Tuesday's break as investors were
talking about the possibility that a government approval of a
higher foreign ownership in listed firms might be in place soon,
an analyst said.
    Foreign investors could be allowed to increase their voting
rights to 60 percent in several listed firms, from 49 percent
now, based on a draft proposal submitted in mid November.
    "Investors are excited, so they bought shares of companies
in which foreign holding is at limit," said analyst Nguyen The
Minh at Viet Capital Securities.
    Shares of dairy product maker Vinamilk climbed 1.42
percent and FPT Corp was up 1.66 percent. Refrigeration
Electrical Engineering Corp rose 3.85 percent and Sai
Gon Securities gained 2.89 percent.
    But talks on such an approval have taken place before and
were usually followed by a correction session, Minh noted.
    He said investors should not buy too much unless a
government directive is in place.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       512.34            
              PREV. CLOSE       508.53            
                 % CHANGE        0.75%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       512.49            
                      LOW       508.13            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth        2.304            
        Change (%) 3-mnth         7.58            
        Change (%) 1-year       34.596            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
             52-week low        375.78    3-Dec-12
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.