Vietnam index up 0.6 pct on hopes for easing restrictions
December 3, 2013 / 8:46 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.6 pct on hopes for easing restrictions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
closed up 0.61 percent on Tuesday in surging liquidity as
investors were hoping for a government approval of a higher
foreign ownership in listed firms, analysts said.
    Foreign investors could be allowed to increase their voting
rights to 60 percent in several listed firms, from 49 percent
now, based on a draft proposal submitted in mid November.
    The index surpassed its resistance level of 513 points,
hitting beyond 514 points before closing at 511.62 points.
Volume surged 62 percent to 125.5 million shares, Reuters data
showed.
    Shares of real estate firm Vingroup rose 1.43
percent and dairy product maker Vinamilk climbed 0.71
percent. 
    Refrigeration Electrical Engineering Corp gained
4.2 percent to 29,800 dong ($1.41) each, with 5.3 million shares
traded, the highest volume since May 21, Reuters data showed.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       511.62             
              PREV. CLOSE       508.53             
                 % CHANGE        0.61%             
                                                   
                     HIGH       514.83             
                      LOW       508.13             
                                                   
        Change (%) 1-mnth        2.304             
        Change (%) 3-mnth         7.58             
        Change (%) 1-year       34.596             
                                                   
             52-week high       533.15    10-Jun-13
             52-week low        375.78     3-Dec-12
 ($1=21,100 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

