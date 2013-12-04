FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Vietnam index up 0.1 pct at midday, energy, property lead
December 4, 2013 / 5:11 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Vietnam index up 0.1 pct at midday, energy, property lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds word "pct" to headline)
    HANOI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
edged up 0.13 percent by midday on Wednesday, led by energy and
real estate stocks as investors bet on a stable economic
recovery, an analyst said.
    Shares of PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest
listed firm, rose 0.77 percent and real estate firm HAGL Co
 nudged up 0.48 percent. 
    Petrovietnam Transportation Corp also climbed 4.03
percent, extending its 6.9-percent-rise on Tuesday.
    Investors were expecting PVT to be added to the portfolio of
the db x-trackers FTSE Vietnam exchange-traded fund 
during its fourth quarter restructuring, said analyst Tran Minh
Hoang at Vietcombank Securities.
    The index has been rising slowly, supported by a stable
recovery of the economy, while a strong boost would require more
supportive news, Tuan said. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       512.29            
              PREV. CLOSE       511.62            
                 % CHANGE        0.13%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       512.66            
                      LOW       510.66            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth        2.925            
        Change (%) 3-mnth        8.355            
        Change (%) 1-year       34.896            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
             52-week low        375.78    3-Dec-12
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)

