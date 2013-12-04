REFILE-Vietnam index up 0.1 pct at midday, energy, property lead

(Adds word "pct" to headline) HANOI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.13 percent by midday on Wednesday, led by energy and real estate stocks as investors bet on a stable economic recovery, an analyst said. Shares of PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm, rose 0.77 percent and real estate firm HAGL Co nudged up 0.48 percent. Petrovietnam Transportation Corp also climbed 4.03 percent, extending its 6.9-percent-rise on Tuesday. Investors were expecting PVT to be added to the portfolio of the db x-trackers FTSE Vietnam exchange-traded fund during its fourth quarter restructuring, said analyst Tran Minh Hoang at Vietcombank Securities. The index has been rising slowly, supported by a stable recovery of the economy, while a strong boost would require more supportive news, Tuan said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 512.29 PREV. CLOSE 511.62 % CHANGE 0.13% HIGH 512.66 LOW 510.66 Change (%) 1-mnth 2.925 Change (%) 3-mnth 8.355 Change (%) 1-year 34.896 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 375.78 3-Dec-12 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)