Vietnam index dips 0.1 pct, stocks end mixed
December 4, 2013 / 8:55 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index dips 0.1 pct, stocks end mixed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
ended down 0.14 percent at 510.88 points on Wednesday as stocks
moved in mixed directions ahead of an expected increase of
foreign ownership and exchange-traded funds (ETF) restructuring
portfolio, analysts said.
    Shares of dairy product maker Vinamilk fell 0.7
percent and Vietcombank dropped 1.06 percent, but gains
in VietinBank, the country's top partly private bank in
assets, helped the index avoid steep falls. Its shares rose 0.58
percent.
    Petrovietnam Transportation Corp was also up 1.61
percent as investors expected the db x-trackers FTSE Vietnam ETF
 to buy PVT in its fourth quarter's restructuring,
analysts said.
    Investors were also interested in stocks of firms where
foreign holding is at limit as they anticipate the government to
soon raise foreign ownership in several listed firm to 60
percent from 49 percent now, analysts added.
    Refrigeration Electrical Engineering Corp climbed
0.67 percent on Wednesday.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       510.88              
              PREV. CLOSE       511.62              
                 % CHANGE       -0.14%              
                                                    
                     HIGH        513.4              
                      LOW       510.66              
                                                    
        Change (%) 1-mnth        2.925              
        Change (%) 3-mnth        8.355              
        Change (%) 1-year       34.896              
                                                    
             52-week high       533.15     10-Jun-13
             52-week low        375.78      3-Dec-12
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

