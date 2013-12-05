FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index eases 0.1 pct at midday
December 5, 2013 / 5:22 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index eases 0.1 pct at midday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
barely changed at the break on Thursday, edging down 0.07
percent, with stocks moving in mixed directions on a lack of
supportive news, an analyst said.
    The numbers of gaining and losing stocks were 82 shares on
each side after the morning session, keeping the index almost
flat, Reuters data showed.
    Shipping firm Gemadept Corp gained the most, with
shares jumping 4.97 percent, followed by real estate firm Tan
Tao Investment and Industry Corp that rose 1.49
percent. 
    But losses in Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank and
top insurer Baoviet Holdings pulled the index down. VCB
fell 1.78 percent and BVH dropped 0.73 percent.
    The index would move sideway for a few sessions following a
strong gain on Tuesday, said deputy manager Nguyen Tuan at An
Binh Securities.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       510.54            
              PREV. CLOSE       510.88            
                 % CHANGE       -0.07%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       512.21            
                      LOW       510.06            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth        2.778            
        Change (%) 3-mnth        8.364            
        Change (%) 1-year       33.703            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
             52-week low        375.78    3-Dec-12
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)

