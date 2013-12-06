FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index up 0.2 pct at midday, energy and banks lead
December 6, 2013 / 5:26 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.2 pct at midday, energy and banks lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
edged up 0.24 percent by midday on Friday, led by gains in
PetroVietNam Gas and commercial banks.
    Shares of PetroVietNam Gas, the country's largest listed
firm, rose 0.77 percent.
    Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank climbed 1.45 percent
and VietinBank, Vietnam's largest partly private bank
in terms of assets, inched up 0.58 percent.
    Firms with foreign holdings have been supported by market
talk about a rise in foreign voting rights to 60 percent from 49
percent soon, an analyst at a Ho Chi Minh City-based securities
company said.
    Refrigeration Electrical Engineering Corp increased
1 percent, while technical firm FPT Corp was up 0.21
percent.
    Trading volume on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange might soar
next week, following a Friday announcement on portfolio
restructuring of the Deutsch Bank's x-trackers FTSE Vietnam
exchange-traded fund, the analyst said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       511.27            
              PREV. CLOSE       510.03            
                 % CHANGE        0.24%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       512.32            
                      LOW       509.76            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth        2.049            
        Change (%) 3-mnth        6.797            
        Change (%) 1-year       32.238            
                                                  
             52-week high       533.15   10-Jun-13
             52-week low        375.78    3-Dec-12
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

