Vietnam index up 0.2 pct at midday, energy and banks lead

HANOI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.24 percent by midday on Friday, led by gains in PetroVietNam Gas and commercial banks. Shares of PetroVietNam Gas, the country's largest listed firm, rose 0.77 percent. Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank climbed 1.45 percent and VietinBank, Vietnam's largest partly private bank in terms of assets, inched up 0.58 percent. Firms with foreign holdings have been supported by market talk about a rise in foreign voting rights to 60 percent from 49 percent soon, an analyst at a Ho Chi Minh City-based securities company said. Refrigeration Electrical Engineering Corp increased 1 percent, while technical firm FPT Corp was up 0.21 percent. Trading volume on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange might soar next week, following a Friday announcement on portfolio restructuring of the Deutsch Bank's x-trackers FTSE Vietnam exchange-traded fund, the analyst said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 511.27 PREV. CLOSE 510.03 % CHANGE 0.24% HIGH 512.32 LOW 509.76 Change (%) 1-mnth 2.049 Change (%) 3-mnth 6.797 Change (%) 1-year 32.238 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 375.78 3-Dec-12 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)