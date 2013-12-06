FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index closes flat, stocks end mixed
December 6, 2013 / 8:36 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam index closes flat, stocks end mixed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
was almost unchanged on Friday, edging up just 0.02 percent, as
blue chips moved in mixed directions.
    Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank led the gain, with
shares advancing 1.45 percent, followed by Pha Lai Thermal Power
Joint Stock Co which rose 3.77 percent.
    These gains were partially capped by a 0.7-percent loss of
dairy product maker Vinamilk. Food producer Ma San Corp
 also dropped 0.61 percent.
    The index is at a strong psychological resistance level of
510 points, but it would edge up slowly for the rest of
December, said analyst Vu Thi Thu Trang at APEC Securities.
    A stable outlook for the Vietnamese economy and investors'
expectation on solid corporate results in the fourth quarter
would keep the index from falling in the short term, Trang said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       510.12             
              PREV. CLOSE       510.03             
                 % CHANGE        0.02%             
                                                   
                     HIGH       512.37             
                      LOW       509.76             
                                                   
        Change (%) 1-mnth        2.049             
        Change (%) 3-mnth        6.797             
        Change (%) 1-year       32.238             
                                                   
             52-week high       533.15    10-Jun-13
             52-week low        375.78     3-Dec-12
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

