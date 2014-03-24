Vietnam index up 0.7 pct at midday on home loans plan

HANOI, March 24 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index climbed 0.7 percent at the break on Monday, lifted by news that a credit package aimed at boosting the country's ailing real estate market would soon be released. The Vietnam Construction Bank would issue a loan package worth 50 trillion dong ($2.4 billion) to support property buying, renovations and related businesses like construction materials, housewares and furniture, state media reported on Sunday. "This news boosted the sentiment, lifting most stocks on the market, especially those of small and troubled property firms," said Nguyen Tuan of An Binh Securities. The banking sector led gains, with Vietcombank, the country's biggest listed lender, rising 2.25 percent and Ho Chi Minh City-based Sacombank climbing 4 percent. However, major real estate stocks including Vingroup and HAGL fell in the morning session. The index might see corrections this week as selling, especially that of foreign investors, was expected to increase, Tuan said. Foreigners have been net sellers this month at a net trading value of 976 billion dong. They have been net buyers since September last year, exchange data showed. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 605.95 PREV. CLOSE 601.75 % CHANGE 0.70% HIGH 609.2 LOW 604.18 Change (%) 1-mnth 5.465 Change (%) 3-mnth 19.288 Change (%) 1-year 22.359 52-week high 608.51 20-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 ($1=21,075 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)