Vietnam index up 0.3 pct at midday break
March 25, 2014 / 5:10 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.3 pct at midday break

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, March 25 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 rose 0.26 percent at the break on Tuesday with mixed
movements for blue chips and liquidity boosted by buying in
small cap firms.
    Dairy product maker Vinamilk led the gains, with
shares advancing 0.7 percent. Food producer Masan Group 
increased 1 percent.
    Trade volume hit 134 million shares at midday, compared to
the five-day average level of 189 million, driven by speculation
in some penny stocks, according to Doan Thi Anh Nguyet, an
analyst at Saigon-Hanoi Securities.
    Property firm Tan Tao Investment and Industry Corp 
was the most traded stock at 11.8 million shares, jumping 5
percent.
    The index is likely to face some corrections soon as
investors have started to take profit from some small-cap
stocks, Nguyet added.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       609.14           
              PREV. CLOSE       607.55           
                 % CHANGE        0.26%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       609.42           
                      LOW       604.38           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth        5.371           
        Change (%) 3-mnth       20.159           
        Change (%) 1-year       23.992           
                                                 
             52-week high        609.2  24-Mar-14
             52-week low        462.13  30-Aug-13
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)

