Vietnam index closes down 0.9 pct on profit-taking
March 25, 2014 / 8:57 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index closes down 0.9 pct on profit-taking

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, March 25 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN index
 closed down 0.94 percent at 601.85 points on Tuesday,
ending a two-day gaining streak, fueled by profit-taking and net
selling among foreign investors.
    Real estate firm Vingroup led the losses, closing
down 1.92 percent, while Hanoi-based bank BIDV lost
2.27 percent.
    "The market has increased a lot, so there has to be a
correction," said analyst Nguyen Hoang Phuong at Ho Chi Minh
City Securities, adding that the number of investors taking
profit was high.
    Foreigners have sold 6.42 trillion dong ($304.5 million)
worth of shares in March, well above their purchase of 5.3
trillion dong, exchange data showed. They had been net buyers
for the previous six straight months.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       601.85           
              PREV. CLOSE       607.55           
                 % CHANGE       -0.94%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       609.46           
                      LOW       601.85           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth        5.371           
        Change (%) 3-mnth       20.159           
        Change (%) 1-year       23.992           
                                                 
             52-week high        609.2  24-Mar-14
             52-week low        462.13  30-Aug-13
 ($1=21,080 dong)

 (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

