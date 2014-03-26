Vietnam index dips 0.3 pct at midday, selling on margin

HANOI, March 26 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index dipped 0.31 percent at the break on Wednesday as individual investors sold stocks to reduce margin trading, an analyst said. Retail investors have borrowed huge funds from brokerage firms for investment in shares, given the index's strong growth in recent months, analysts said. The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, Southeast Asia's best performer in 2013, has risen nearly a fifth since the beginning of this year, Reuters data showed. Securities companies with a registered capital of less than 300 billion dong ($14 million) have now reached a high margin lending ratio, said analyst Nguyen The Minh at Viet Capital Securities. Banking sector led the losses, with Vietcombank, Vietnam's largest listed bank, falling 1.58 percent and Sacombank dropping 2.37 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 599.97 PREV. CLOSE 601.85 % CHANGE -0.31% HIGH 603.68 LOW 597.03 Change (%) 1-mnth 2.67 Change (%) 3-mnth 19.315 Change (%) 1-year 21.938 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 ($1=21,075 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)