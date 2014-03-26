FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index closes at 2-wk low on margin selling
March 26, 2014 / 9:02 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index closes at 2-wk low on margin selling

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

HANOI, March 26 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 ended down 2.29 percent at 588.06 points on Wednesday,
the lowest level in more than two weeks, due in part to strong
selling from retail investors as they reduced margin trading,
analysts said.
    Individual investors, attracted by the index's strong gains,
have borrowed large funds from brokerage firms to multiply their
profits, analysts said. The index had risen almost 20 percent as
of Tuesday, Reuters data showed.
    Analysts said selling by both domestic retailers and
foreigners has prompted the index to post the biggest drop in
seven months.
    A total of 259 million shares changed hand on Wednesday,
slightly below the record high of 261 million shares set the
previous day.
    So far in March, foreign investors have sold 7.2 trillion
dong ($341.31 million) worth of shares, 30 percent above the
value of their purchase, the exchange's data showed. 
    Nearly 70 percent of shares lost ground, led by Vietcombank
, the country's largest listed lender, which fell 4.1
percent. PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's biggest listed
firm, dropped 1.8 percent and property firm Vingroup 
fell 3.92 percent.
    But the index might edge up soon thanks to strong buying
demand around the 590-point support level, analysts said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       588.06           
              PREV. CLOSE       601.85           
                 % CHANGE       -2.29%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       603.68           
                      LOW       587.52           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth         2.67           
        Change (%) 3-mnth       19.315           
        Change (%) 1-year       21.938           
                                                 
             52-week high       609.46  25-Mar-14
             52-week low        462.13  30-Aug-13
 ($1=21,075 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

