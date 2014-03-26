Vietnam index closes at 2-wk low on margin selling

HANOI, March 26 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended down 2.29 percent at 588.06 points on Wednesday, the lowest level in more than two weeks, due in part to strong selling from retail investors as they reduced margin trading, analysts said. Individual investors, attracted by the index's strong gains, have borrowed large funds from brokerage firms to multiply their profits, analysts said. The index had risen almost 20 percent as of Tuesday, Reuters data showed. Analysts said selling by both domestic retailers and foreigners has prompted the index to post the biggest drop in seven months. A total of 259 million shares changed hand on Wednesday, slightly below the record high of 261 million shares set the previous day. So far in March, foreign investors have sold 7.2 trillion dong ($341.31 million) worth of shares, 30 percent above the value of their purchase, the exchange's data showed. Nearly 70 percent of shares lost ground, led by Vietcombank , the country's largest listed lender, which fell 4.1 percent. PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's biggest listed firm, dropped 1.8 percent and property firm Vingroup fell 3.92 percent. But the index might edge up soon thanks to strong buying demand around the 590-point support level, analysts said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 588.06 PREV. CLOSE 601.85 % CHANGE -2.29% HIGH 603.68 LOW 587.52 Change (%) 1-mnth 2.67 Change (%) 3-mnth 19.315 Change (%) 1-year 21.938 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 ($1=21,075 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)