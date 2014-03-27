FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index eases 0.15 pct at midday on selling
March 27, 2014 / 5:11 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index eases 0.15 pct at midday on selling

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, March 27 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 fell 0.15 percent at the break on Thursday as retail
investors sold stocks to reduce their margin trading while
buying demand rose on lower prices, analysts said.
    Individual investors sold more shares to lower their
borrowing on margin, which has increased strongly following the
index's steady gains over the past weeks, analysts said.
    The index had risen around 20 percent so far in 2014 before
hitting a two-week low at close on Wednesday. 
    Hanoi-based VietinBank led the losses, with shares
falling 1.17 percent, followed by food producer Masan Group Corp
 that edged down 0.51 percent.
    But the index was kept from a steep fall thanks to buying
demand as prices fell, analysts said.
    "It is a proper time for long-term investors to accumulate
shares at reasonable prices," said manager Doan Minh Quan at ACB
Securities.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       587.16           
              PREV. CLOSE       588.06           
                 % CHANGE       -0.15%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       589.03           
                      LOW       582.81           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -0.297           
        Change (%) 3-mnth       16.091           
        Change (%) 1-year       20.145           
                                                 
             52-week high       609.46  25-Mar-14
             52-week low        462.13  30-Aug-13
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
