Vietnam index ends up 0.35 pct on bargain hunting
March 27, 2014 / 8:42 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index ends up 0.35 pct on bargain hunting

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, March 27 (Reuters) - The benchmark VN Index 
closed up 0.35 percent on Thursday, driven by bargain hunting
after a two-day fall, analysts said.
    Shares in the real estate sector saw the largest boost, with
Vingroup gaining 1.36 percent and HAGL Co 
rising 2.16 percent.  
    "Every correction or pull back is an opportunity for
investors to get into the market," said Nguyen Hoai Nam, deputy
manager at Maybank Kim Eng Securities.
    The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange has lost a combined 3.2
percent over the previous two sessions, after a jump of 20.4
percent since the beginning of 2014, Reuters data showed.
    The rebound on Thursday reflected long-term optimism among
investors, who are encouraged by Vietnam's stable inflation and
economic growth rate, Nam said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       590.14           
              PREV. CLOSE       588.06           
                 % CHANGE        0.35%           
                                                 
                     HIGH        591.7           
                      LOW       582.81           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth       -0.297           
        Change (%) 3-mnth       16.091           
        Change (%) 1-year       20.145           
                                                 
             52-week high       609.46  25-Mar-14
             52-week low        462.13  30-Aug-13
 
 (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
