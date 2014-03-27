Vietnam index ends up 0.35 pct on bargain hunting

HANOI, March 27 (Reuters) - The benchmark VN Index closed up 0.35 percent on Thursday, driven by bargain hunting after a two-day fall, analysts said. Shares in the real estate sector saw the largest boost, with Vingroup gaining 1.36 percent and HAGL Co rising 2.16 percent. "Every correction or pull back is an opportunity for investors to get into the market," said Nguyen Hoai Nam, deputy manager at Maybank Kim Eng Securities. The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange has lost a combined 3.2 percent over the previous two sessions, after a jump of 20.4 percent since the beginning of 2014, Reuters data showed. The rebound on Thursday reflected long-term optimism among investors, who are encouraged by Vietnam's stable inflation and economic growth rate, Nam said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 590.14 PREV. CLOSE 588.06 % CHANGE 0.35% HIGH 591.7 LOW 582.81 Change (%) 1-mnth -0.297 Change (%) 3-mnth 16.091 Change (%) 1-year 20.145 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)