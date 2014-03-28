FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 28, 2014 / 5:45 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.4 pct at midday, sentiment cautious

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, March 28 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 rose 0.4 percent at the break on Friday as cautious
investors slowly bought shares following recent declines, an
analyst said.
    PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm,
led the gains, with shares rising 0.61 percent, followed by
dairy product maker Vinamilk which advanced 0.71
percent.
    The index closed up 0.35 percent on Thursday after hitting
582.81 points, the lowest intraday level in more than two weeks,
following a combined 3.2 percent decline in the two previous
days, Reuters data showed. 
    Sentiment was cautious as investors, especially retail
individuals, were doubtful about the market after strong falls
this week, said analyst Vu Thi Thu Trang at APEC Securities.
    Volume reached 74 million shares by midday, well below the
five-day average level of 188 million, Reuters data showed.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index        592.5             
              PREV. CLOSE       590.14             
                 % CHANGE        0.40%             
                                                   
                     HIGH        595.7             
                      LOW       591.31             
                                                   
        Change (%) 1-mnth        0.915             
        Change (%) 3-mnth       16.534             
        Change (%) 1-year       20.128             
                                                   
             52-week high       609.46    25-Mar-14
             52-week low        462.13    30-Aug-13
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)

