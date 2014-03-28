FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index ends up 0.7 pct; bargain-hunting extended
March 28, 2014 / 9:06 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index ends up 0.7 pct; bargain-hunting extended

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, March 28 (Reuters) - The benchmark VN Index 
closed up 0.7 percent on Friday as bargain-hunting in blue-chips
extended into a second session and investors expected companies
to report positive earnings next month, an analyst said.
    Food maker Masan led the gains with a 2.58 percent
jump, while Vietcombank, the country's largest bank by
market capitalisation, rose 1.32 percent.
    "Bargain hunters focused on blue-chip companies, which are
expected to deliver strong performance reports next month," said
analyst Tran Thang Long at BIDV Securities.
    The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange had touched a two-week low on
Wednesday as investors looked to cut margin trading levels.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       594.29           
              PREV. CLOSE       590.14           
                 % CHANGE        0.70%           
                                                 
                     HIGH        595.7           
                      LOW       590.59           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth        0.915           
        Change (%) 3-mnth       16.534           
        Change (%) 1-year       20.128           
                                                 
             52-week high       609.46  25-Mar-14
             52-week low        462.13  30-Aug-13
 
 (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
