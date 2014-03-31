FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index up 0.2 pct at midday, sentiment cautious
March 31, 2014 / 4:51 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.2 pct at midday, sentiment cautious

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, March 31 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 edged up 0.2 percent at the break on Monday, led by gains
in some blue chips while investors were cautious after strong
falls.
    PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm,
led the gains, with shares rising 1.82 percent, followed by
dairy product maker Vinamilk that advanced 0.71
percent.
    Appetite was weak as investors, especially retailers, were
cautious following the index's recent steep falls, said deputy
manager Nguyen Tuan at An Binh Securities. 
    Volume reached 64.5 million shares by midday, well below the
five-day average level of 171 million, Reuters data showed.
    The index lost a combined 2.2 percent over the past week,
having hit a two-week low on March 26 due to margin selling.
 
    But buying demand was rising, which could slowly push the
index up in the next few days, Tuan said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       595.48            
              PREV. CLOSE       594.29            
                 % CHANGE        0.20%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       597.22            
                      LOW       593.12            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth        1.332            
        Change (%) 3-mnth       17.354            
        Change (%) 1-year       21.118            
                                                  
             52-week high       609.46   25-Mar-14
             52-week low        462.13   30-Aug-13
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)

