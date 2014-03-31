FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index eases 0.5 pct, volume around 3-wk low
March 31, 2014 / 8:37 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index eases 0.5 pct, volume around 3-wk low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, March 31 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 ended down 0.46 percent on Monday, with trading volume
falling to the lowest level in more than three weeks as cautious
investors held back after recent falls, analysts said.
    Volume neared 120 million shares, the lowest since March 5,
Reuters data showed.
    Food producer Masan Group led the losses, with
shares dropping 2.51 percent, followed by Hanoi-based lender
BIDV that fell 1.18 percent.
    Though buying demand was increasing, the index is unlikely
to surpass 600 points as selling force around this level is very
high, especially from retailers, said analyst Vu Tran Vinh Thuy
at Dai Viet Securities.   
    The index has lost a combined 2.2 percent over the past
week, having hit a two-week low on March 26 due to margin
selling. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                 VN Index       591.57             
              PREV. CLOSE       594.29             
                 % CHANGE       -0.46%             
                                                   
                     HIGH       597.22             
                      LOW       591.57             
                                                   
        Change (%) 1-mnth        1.332             
        Change (%) 3-mnth       17.354             
        Change (%) 1-year       21.118             
                                                   
             52-week high       609.46    25-Mar-14
             52-week low        462.13    30-Aug-13
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

