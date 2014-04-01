Vietnam index hits 3-wk low; margin calls weigh

HANOI, April 1 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended down 1.31 percent at 583.85 points on Tuesday, its lowest level since March 10, partly due to selling on margin calls, with analysts expecting further falls soon. Some investors sold shares to keep up with the minimum maintenance margin required by brokerage firms, analysts said. "The index's recent strong falls have forced some investors to sell stocks from their margin account," said analyst Do Bao Ngoc at VPBank. Around three quarters of shares on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange lost ground, led by food producer Masan Group that fell 2.06 percent to close at 95,000 dong ($4.5), its lowest since Feb. 21, Reuters data showed. Top insurer Baoviet Holdings dropped 4.21 percent while property firm Vingroup fell 1.36 percent. The VN Index lost a combined 2.2 percent over the past week after gaining around 20 percent since the beginning of this year, Reuters data showed. The index is likely to fall further, with a strong support at around 570 points, analysts said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 583.85 PREV. CLOSE 591.57 % CHANGE -1.31% HIGH 593.03 LOW 582.3 Change (%) 1-mnth 0.868 Change (%) 3-mnth 17.229 Change (%) 1-year 20.473 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 ($1=21,085 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sunil Nair)