Vietnam index up 0.75 pct at midday on bargain buying
April 3, 2014 / 5:01 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.75 pct at midday on bargain buying

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, April 3 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 rose 0.75 percent on Thursday's break as investors picked
up stocks after recent strong falls.
    Most blue chips gained, led by Vietnam's largest listed firm
PetroVietNam Gas with a 1.2 percent advance. Steel
producer Hoa Phat rose 1.9 percent and Hanoi-based
lender VietinBank increased 1.2 percent.
    But trading volume was low as investors were cautious in
buying after the index's recent strong falls, analysts said.
    The index has lost a combined 2.1 percent over the past
three straight losses, while trading volume was at 56 million
shares by midday, far below the five-day average level of 123
million, Reuters data showed.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       586.03           
              PREV. CLOSE       581.67           
                 % CHANGE        0.75%           
                                                 
                     HIGH       586.96           
                      LOW       582.83           
                                                 
        Change (%) 1-mnth        -0.82           
        Change (%) 3-mnth       15.294           
        Change (%) 1-year       14.181           
                                                 
             52-week high       609.46  25-Mar-14
             52-week low        462.13  30-Aug-13
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
