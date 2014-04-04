FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index dips 0.2 pct at midday, caution lingers
April 4, 2014 / 5:01 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index dips 0.2 pct at midday, caution lingers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, April 4 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 edged down 0.17 percent at the break on Friday in low
liquidity as cautious investors anticipated more declines soon,
an analyst said.
    "Liquidity has been low as cautious retail investors feared
that the index might extend falling," said manager Doan Minh
Quan at ACB Securities.
    Volume on Thursday already dropped to the lowest level in
nearly two months on cautious sentiment after recent losses.
 
    Dairy product maker Vinamilk lost 0.69 percent and
top insurer Baoviet Holdings fell 0.92 percent on
Friday.
    But steady buying demand from foreign investors and
corporate earnings released this month may help the index
rebound, Quan said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index       588.41            
              PREV. CLOSE       589.44            
                 % CHANGE       -0.17%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       593.72            
                      LOW       588.34            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth        2.801            
        Change (%) 3-mnth       16.635            
        Change (%) 1-year       16.506            
                                                  
             52-week high       609.46   25-Mar-14
             52-week low        462.13   30-Aug-13
 ($1=21,075 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)

