Vietnam index up 0.3 pct at midday; eyes on lower rate

HANOI, June 11 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.3 percent at the break on Wednesday, led by gains in small- and mid-cap shares as the market expected the central bank to soon reduce the deposit ceiling rate, an analyst said. Major banks have cut their deposit rates early this week, boosting investors' expectation that the central bank could soon lower the cap on deposit rate for terms shorter than six months, said analyst Doan Thi Anh Nguyet of Saigon-Hanoi Securities. The ceiling is expected to be cut by 0.5 percentage point to 5.5 percent, she said. Lower deposit rates can make bank loans cheaper. "This could boost the country's credit growth," Nguyet said. Hanoi-based Vietcombank was among the top gainers, advancing 1.05 percent, and brokerage firm Saigon Securities Incorp increased 2.87 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 568.6 PREV. CLOSE 566.89 % CHANGE 0.30% HIGH 570.25 LOW 566.51 Change (%) 1-mnth 4.504 Change (%) 3-mnth -2.878 Change (%) 1-year 8.07 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)