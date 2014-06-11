FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index ends up 0.6 pct; banks, property lead
June 11, 2014 / 8:32 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index ends up 0.6 pct; banks, property lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, June 11 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 posted the fourth consecutive rise on Wednesday, gaining
0.61 percent as money poured into banking and real estate shares
late in the session.
    Almost all bank shares advanced, led by Vietnam's biggest
listed lender by market capitalisation Vietcombank 
which rose 1.75 percent.
    Real estate firm HAGL also advanced 1.24 percent.
    Trading picked up near the session's close after a slow and
cautious trade in the morning, but the overall volume was
moderate at 85 million shares, slightly above the five-day
average value of 79 million, Reuters data showed.
    It is unlikely that the index would gain strongly in coming
sessions, as cautious investors could take profits soon,
analysts said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).    
                   VN Index       570.36             
                PREV. CLOSE       566.89             
                   % CHANGE        0.61%             
                                                     
                       HIGH       573.05             
                        LOW       566.51             
                                                     
          Change (%) 1-mnth        4.504             
          Change (%) 3-mnth       -2.878             
          Change (%) 1-year         8.07             
                                                     
               52-week high       609.46    25-Mar-14
               52-week low        462.13    30-Aug-13
 

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

