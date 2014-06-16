FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index dips 0.4 pct; PVT falls most in a month
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 16, 2014 / 8:37 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index dips 0.4 pct; PVT falls most in a month

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, June 16 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 reversed a streak of six gains, closing down 0.37 percent
on Monday, with Petrovietnam Transportation Corp 
dropping the most in one month on fund's selling, analysts said.
    Market Vectors Vietnam exchange-traded fund said it
was conducting its second-quarter portfolio restructuring this
week.
    PVT lost 4.65 percent to end at 12,300 dong ($0.58) per
share, the biggest fall since May 13, while its volume hit a
two-month high, Reuters data showed, as Saigon Securities Incorp
estimated the fund would sell 8.4 million of PVT shares. 
    But the fund buying other shares, including those of Ho Chi
Minh City-based lender Sacombank, kept the index from a
steep fall, analysts said.
    Liquidity will be solid this week thanks to the fund's
restructuring, said analyst Tran Thang Long of BIDV Securities.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT). 
                VN Index      572.37            
             PREV. CLOSE      574.48            
                % CHANGE      -0.37%            
                                                
                    HIGH      575.87            
                     LOW      571.76            
                                                
       Change (%) 1-mnth      11.786            
       Change (%) 3-mnth      -3.484            
       Change (%) 1-year       11.53            
                                                
            52-week high      609.46   25-Mar-14
            52-week low       462.13   30-Aug-13
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.