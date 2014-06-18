FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index edges up 0.1 pct, Vietcombank leads
June 18, 2014 / 5:07 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index edges up 0.1 pct, Vietcombank leads

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, June 18 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 edged up 0.07 percent at Wednesday's break, boosted by
buying into Vietcombank shares on their ex-dividend
date. 
    Shares of the lender, Vietnam's largest listed bank by
market value, began trading on Wednesday without the right to
get dividend, making the stock cheaper and thus more appealing
to investors, said manager Nguyen The Minh of Viet Capital
Securities.     
    VCB shares rose 4.87 percent to 26,100 dong ($1.23) each by
midday. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT). 
                VN Index      572.65             
             PREV. CLOSE      572.25             
                % CHANGE       0.07%             
                                                 
                    HIGH      575.03             
                     LOW      570.56             
                                                 
       Change (%) 1-mnth       8.076             
       Change (%) 3-mnth      -4.682             
       Change (%) 1-year       14.79             
                                                 
            52-week high      609.46    25-Mar-14
            52-week low       462.13    30-Aug-13
 ($1=21,240 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

