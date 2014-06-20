Vietnam index up 0.3 pct at midday in dull trading

HANOI, June 20 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.33 percent by the midday break on Friday on low volume, but activity from exchange-traded funds' (ETF) could boost liquidity in the afternoon session, an analyst said. Volume was at 34 million shares by midday, well below the five-day average level of 90 million, Reuters data showed. "Most activities on the market this morning were of the ETFs on their last trading day of the second-quarter portfolio restructuring," said Nguyen Hoang Phuong, an analyst with Ho Chi Minh City Securities. The Market Vectors Vietnam and db x-trackers FTSE Vietnam ETFs will finalise their portfolio restructuring on Friday, which will boost volume on the exchange in the afternoon session, Phuong added. PetroVietNam Gas led the gains, rising 0.95 percent, followed by dairy product maker Vinamilk, which advanced 0.83 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 569.25 PREV. CLOSE 567.35 % CHANGE 0.33% HIGH 571.76 LOW 567.75 Change (%) 1-mnth 6.437 Change (%) 3-mnth -6.315 Change (%) 1-year 12.71 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)