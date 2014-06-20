FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index up 0.3 pct at midday in dull trading
June 20, 2014 / 4:58 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.3 pct at midday in dull trading

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, June 20 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 rose 0.33 percent by the midday break on Friday on low
volume, but activity from exchange-traded funds' (ETF) could
boost liquidity in the afternoon session, an analyst said.
    Volume was at 34 million shares by midday, well below the
five-day average level of 90 million, Reuters data showed.
    "Most activities on the market this morning were of the ETFs
on their last trading day of the second-quarter portfolio
restructuring," said Nguyen Hoang Phuong, an analyst with Ho Chi
Minh City Securities.
    The Market Vectors Vietnam and db x-trackers FTSE
Vietnam ETFs will finalise their portfolio
restructuring on Friday, which will boost volume on the exchange
in the afternoon session, Phuong added.
    PetroVietNam Gas led the gains, rising 0.95
percent, followed by dairy product maker Vinamilk,
which advanced 0.83 percent.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT). 
                VN Index      569.25            
             PREV. CLOSE      567.35            
                % CHANGE       0.33%            
                                                
                    HIGH      571.76            
                     LOW      567.75            
                                                
       Change (%) 1-mnth       6.437            
       Change (%) 3-mnth      -6.315            
       Change (%) 1-year       12.71            
                                                
            52-week high      609.46   25-Mar-14
            52-week low       462.13   30-Aug-13
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

