Vietnam index at 2-wk low as funds restructure portfolios

HANOI, June 20 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index fell 1.16 percent on Friday to close at 560.78 points, its lowest level since June 6, as exchange-traded funds restructure their second-quarter portfolios, analysts said. Food producer Masan Group tumbled 6.35 percent to 88,500 dong ($4.17) per share, its lowest close since May 8, while property firm Vingroup lost 1.57 percent. Masan and Vingroup were among those that fell on selling by the Market Vectors Vietnam exchange-traded fund in the last trading day of its second-quarter portfolio restructuring, analysts said. VNM ETF, however, bought a large number of shares from Ho Chi Minh City-based lender Sacombank, which boosted the stock by 2.38 percent, with its strongest volume in five years at 23.7 million shares, Reuters data showed. Another ETF, db x-trackers FTSE Vietnam, was also on its last day of restructuring on Friday, keeping volume on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange at a solid level of 123 million shares against the five-day average level of 109 million, according to Reuters data. "But losses today are not fundamental and mostly on selling by ETF, so the index is likely to increase in the next sessions on bargain hunting," said Hoang Huy, analyst at ACB Securities. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 560.78 PREV. CLOSE 567.35 % CHANGE -1.16% HIGH 571.76 LOW 560.78 Change (%) 1-mnth 6.437 Change (%) 3-mnth -6.315 Change (%) 1-year 12.71 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 ($1=21,280 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sunil Nair)