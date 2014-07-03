FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index up 0.6 pct at midday on earnings hopes
July 3, 2014 / 4:52 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.6 pct at midday on earnings hopes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, July 3 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 rose 0.62 percent at the break on Thursday, with
investors expecting good corporate results from securities firms
and tyres makers, an analyst said.
    Shares in Saigon Securities Incorp rose 1.12
percent by midday, on track for their third straight gain, after
easing from the highest intra-day level since April 28 hit in
early trade.
    Tyre makers, such as Danang Rubber Co and the
Southern Rubber Industry Co, benefited from lower
natural rubber price, said deputy manager Nguyen Thanh Lam of
Maybank Kim Eng Securities.
    Technical indicators showed the index could continue rising
over the next three weeks to be on par with the year-high of
609.46 points hit on March 25, Lam added.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT). 
                VN Index      582.36             
             PREV. CLOSE       578.8             
                % CHANGE       0.62%             
                                                 
                    HIGH      584.63             
                     LOW      580.55             
                                                 
       Change (%) 1-mnth       3.951             
       Change (%) 3-mnth      -0.493             
       Change (%) 1-year      18.161             
                                                 
            52-week high      609.46    25-Mar-14
            52-week low       462.13    30-Aug-13
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

