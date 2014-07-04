FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index up 0.8 pct; Vinamilk jumps on share dividend plan
July 4, 2014 / 5:11 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.8 pct; Vinamilk jumps on share dividend plan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, July 4 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 was up 0.81 percent at Friday's break, led by Vinamilk
 on the dairy product maker's stock dividend plan, an
analyst said.
    "Vinamilk will pay stock dividends of 5:1 to shareholders in
August, which is a good rate," said Viet Capital Securities
manager Nguyen The Minh, adding the company's board of directors
confirmed the move.
    Shares of VNM, the country's second-biggest listed firm by
capitalisation, was up 2.36 percent at 130,000 dong after
hitting 131,000 dong, their highest intra-day level since May 9.
    Steady growth and solid volume indicate that the index may
gain further in the coming weeks, to at least 600 points,
analysts said.
    Volume had reached 74 million shares by the midday break,
close to the five-day average level of 98 million, Reuters data
showed.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT). 
                VN Index      589.77           
             PREV. CLOSE      585.02           
                % CHANGE       0.81%           
                                               
                    HIGH      591.38           
                     LOW      585.66           
                                               
       Change (%) 1-mnth         4.7           
       Change (%) 3-mnth       -0.75           
       Change (%) 1-year      20.041           
                                               
            52-week high      609.46  25-Mar-14
            52-week low       462.13  30-Aug-13
 ($1=21,270 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

