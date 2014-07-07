FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index up 0.5 pct; Vingroup leads on dividend plan
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 7, 2014 / 4:51 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.5 pct; Vingroup leads on dividend plan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, July 7 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 rose 0.54 percent to 592.51 points at the break on
Monday, with property firm Vingroup hitting a
three-month high ahead of its dividend payments.
    The Hanoi-based firm will pay 2,149 dong (10 U.S. cents) per
share, or 21.49 percent of the share's face value, and another
48.7 percent by stocks under its 2013 dividend payment in the
third quarter of this year, Vingroup said in a shareholders'
report seen by Reuters.
    VIC shares rose 6.77 percent to 71,000 dong ($3.34), the
highest intra-day level since April 10, Reuters data showed.
    Many investors joining the market after the index surpassed
its strong resistance level of 580 points could further boost
the market to as high as 605 points, analyst Nguyen Hoang Phuong
of Ho Chi Minh City Securities said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                VN Index      592.51            
             PREV. CLOSE      589.35            
                % CHANGE       0.54%            
                                                
                    HIGH       593.8            
                     LOW      589.61            
                                                
       Change (%) 1-mnth       6.485            
       Change (%) 3-mnth      -0.622            
       Change (%) 1-year      20.962            
                                                
            52-week high      609.46   25-Mar-14
            52-week low       462.13   30-Aug-13
 ($1=21,250 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.