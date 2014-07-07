FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index ends near 3-mth high, Vingroup leads
July 7, 2014 / 8:31 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index ends near 3-mth high, Vingroup leads

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, July 7 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 closed up 0.23 percent on Monday at 590.69 points, the
highest since April 14, led by gains in property firm Vingroup
 following news on its 2013 dividend payments.
    The Hanoi-based firm will pay 2,149 dong (10 U.S. cents) per
share, or 21.49 percent of the share's face value, and another
48.7 percent by stocks under its 2013 dividend payment in the
third quarter of this year, Vingroup said in a shareholders'
report seen by Reuters.
    VIC shares closed up 6.77 percent at 71,000 dong each, the
highest since April 8, Reuters data showed.
    But profit taking in mid-cap and penny stocks as well as
losses in big-cap shares, including Vietnam's top firm by market
value PetroVietNam Gas, trimmed gains in early trade,
said deputy manager Nguyen Tuan of An Binh Securities.
    GAS ended down 1.79 percent on Monday.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT). 
                VN Index      590.69            
             PREV. CLOSE      589.35            
                % CHANGE       0.23%            
                                                
                    HIGH      594.84            
                     LOW      589.61            
                                                
       Change (%) 1-mnth       6.485            
       Change (%) 3-mnth      -0.622            
       Change (%) 1-year      20.962            
                                                
            52-week high      609.46   25-Mar-14
            52-week low       462.13   30-Aug-13
 ($1=21,250 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
