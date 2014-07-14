FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index ends up 0.6 pct; rubber firms outperform
July 14, 2014 / 8:32 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index ends up 0.6 pct; rubber firms outperform

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, July 14 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 bounced back 0.59 percent on Monday, lifted by gains in
some blue chips including rubber firms on investors' expectation
of good earnings in the second quarter.
    The Danang Rubber Joint Stock Co outperformed the
market, jumping 6.86 percent to a record high close at 54,500
dong ($2.58). The Southern Rubber Industry Co ended up
6.53 percent at 47,300 dong, a level unseen since Nov. 2, 2009.
    Investors have been expecting positive corporate results
from the two rubber product makers in the second quarter as they
benefited from lower prices of natural rubber, analysts said.
    Stocks of Mobile World, Vietnam's largest mobile
phone retailer by its sale network, closed at 81,500 dong on its
debut session, up 19.9 percent from its starting price of 68,000
dong. 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT). 
                VN Index      586.23            
             PREV. CLOSE      582.77            
                % CHANGE       0.59%            
                                                
                    HIGH      586.23            
                     LOW      581.99            
                                                
       Change (%) 1-mnth       2.176            
       Change (%) 3-mnth      -2.964            
       Change (%) 1-year       20.29            
                                                
            52-week high      609.46   25-Mar-14
            52-week low       462.13   30-Aug-13
 ($1=21,160 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

