Vietnam index up 0.3 pct at midday on solid buying
July 17, 2014 / 5:00 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.3 pct at midday on solid buying

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, July 17 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 edged up 0.26 percent on Thursday as strong buying near
the midday break buoyed sentiment.
    "The market was hesitant after profit-taking on Wednesday,
but trade picked up later in the session, showing that the index
could gain further," said Nguyen Hoang Phuong, an analyst with
Ho Chi Minh City Securities. 
    PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm,
rose 0.92 percent.
    Mobile World Investment Corp climbed 6.99 percent
to 99,500 dong ($4.70) on its fourth day of trading. The
company's shares have surged 46 percent from their starting
price of 68,000 dong on July 14.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                VN Index      591.21           
             PREV. CLOSE      589.68           
                % CHANGE       0.26%           
                                               
                    HIGH      591.42           
                     LOW       587.5           
                                               
       Change (%) 1-mnth       3.024           
       Change (%) 3-mnth        2.68           
       Change (%) 1-year      18.834           
                                               
            52-week high      609.46  25-Mar-14
            52-week low       462.13  30-Aug-13
 ($1 = 21,150 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

