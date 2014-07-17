FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index rises 0.12 pct to 1-wk closing high; large caps lead
July 17, 2014 / 8:30 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index rises 0.12 pct to 1-wk closing high; large caps lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, July 17 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 closed 0.12 percent higher at 590.37 on Thursday, its
highest since July 9, lifted by gains in some large caps.
    PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm by
market capitalisation, rose 0.92 percent, while steel producer
Hoa Phat Group advanced 0.87 percent.
    Mobile World Investment Corp climbed 6.99 percent
to 99,500 dong ($4.70), almost double its starting price on July
14. 
    "Technical indicators showed further gains in the market,
though in a tight range and slow pace due to a lack of
supportive macroeconomics news," said analyst Do Quang Hop from
Saigon-Hanoi Securities.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
              VN Index     590.37           
           PREV. CLOSE     589.68           
              % CHANGE      0.12%           
                                            
                  HIGH     591.42           
                   LOW     586.07           
                                            
     Change (%) 1-mnth      3.024           
     Change (%) 3-mnth       2.68           
     Change (%) 1-year     18.834           
                                            
          52-week high     609.46  25-Mar-14
          52-week low      462.13  30-Aug-13
 ($1 = 21,170 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

