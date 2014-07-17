Vietnam index rises 0.12 pct to 1-wk closing high; large caps lead

HANOI, July 17 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed 0.12 percent higher at 590.37 on Thursday, its highest since July 9, lifted by gains in some large caps. PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm by market capitalisation, rose 0.92 percent, while steel producer Hoa Phat Group advanced 0.87 percent. Mobile World Investment Corp climbed 6.99 percent to 99,500 dong ($4.70), almost double its starting price on July 14. "Technical indicators showed further gains in the market, though in a tight range and slow pace due to a lack of supportive macroeconomics news," said analyst Do Quang Hop from Saigon-Hanoi Securities. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 590.37 PREV. CLOSE 589.68 % CHANGE 0.12% HIGH 591.42 LOW 586.07 Change (%) 1-mnth 3.024 Change (%) 3-mnth 2.68 Change (%) 1-year 18.834 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 ($1 = 21,170 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)