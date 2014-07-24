Vietnam index ends near 4-mth high despite weak buying

HANOI, July 24 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed up 0.76 percent at 602.06 points on Thursday, its highest level since April 8, but a low volume indicated weak buying. Volume was below the five-day average level, with nearly 88 million shares changing hands, but a fourth of which was penny stocks of property firm FLC Group Co, Reuters data showed. Earlier this week FLC was added to the VN30 list, the exchange's best performing shares. "Despite widespread gains in blue chips, slim trade showed that money was not flowing into the market," said deputy manager Nguyen Tuan of An Binh Securities. PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm, led the gainers, rising 0.88 percent, followed by dairy product maker Vinamilk that advanced 0.74 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 602.06 PREV. CLOSE 597.5 % CHANGE 0.76% HIGH 602.49 LOW 597.03 Change (%) 1-mnth 5.58 Change (%) 3-mnth 4.942 Change (%) 1-year 18.483 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)