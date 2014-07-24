FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index ends near 4-mth high despite weak buying
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 24, 2014 / 8:37 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index ends near 4-mth high despite weak buying

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, July 24 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 closed up 0.76 percent at 602.06 points on Thursday, its
highest level since April 8, but a low volume indicated weak
buying.
    Volume was below the five-day average level, with nearly 88
million shares changing hands, but a fourth of which was penny
stocks of property firm FLC Group Co, Reuters data
showed.
    Earlier this week FLC was added to the VN30 list, the
exchange's best performing shares.
    "Despite widespread gains in blue chips, slim trade showed
that money was not flowing into the market," said deputy manager
Nguyen Tuan of An Binh Securities.
    PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm,
led the gainers, rising 0.88 percent, followed by dairy product
maker Vinamilk that advanced 0.74 percent.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                VN Index      602.06            
             PREV. CLOSE       597.5            
                % CHANGE       0.76%            
                                                
                    HIGH      602.49            
                     LOW      597.03            
                                                
       Change (%) 1-mnth        5.58            
       Change (%) 3-mnth       4.942            
       Change (%) 1-year      18.483            
                                                
            52-week high      609.46   25-Mar-14
            52-week low       462.13   30-Aug-13
 
 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.