Vietnam index falls 0.3 pct; BIDV outperforms on dividend plan
July 25, 2014 / 8:47 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index falls 0.3 pct; BIDV outperforms on dividend plan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, July 25 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 lost 0.32 percent on Friday, coming down from a near
four-month high the previous day, with lender BIDV 
bucking the trend to reach its highest since May 7 on news of
its 2013 dividend plan.
    The bank was up 3.38 percent, with 17.4 million shares
traded, the highest volume in four months, Reuters data showed. 
    BIDV will pay 850 dong ($0.04) per stock, or 8.5 percent of
face value, as its 2013 dividend for shareholders, the
Hanoi-based lender said on its website on Friday
 
    The index may continue to fall as trade has been slow and
selling was on the increase in the past few sessions, analysts
and traders said.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                VN Index      600.14           
             PREV. CLOSE      602.06           
                % CHANGE      -0.32%           
                                               
                    HIGH      605.78           
                     LOW      600.14           
                                               
       Change (%) 1-mnth       5.673           
       Change (%) 3-mnth       5.539           
       Change (%) 1-year       21.83           
                                               
            52-week high      609.46  25-Mar-14
            52-week low       462.13  30-Aug-13
 ($1=21,200 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)

