Vietnam index up 0.1 pct, sentiment cautious after falls
July 29, 2014 / 4:56 AM / in 3 years

Vietnam index up 0.1 pct, sentiment cautious after falls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, July 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 edged up 0.13 percent at Tuesday's break as investors
hesitated to trade after recent falls that pulled the market to
near its two-week low. 
    "Buyers and sellers were both watching the market in
caution, dragging volume down," said analyst Le Dac An of Tan
Viet Securities.
    Dairy product maker Vinamilk was up 0.74 percent
after the firm said it will pay a cash dividend of 2,000 dong
($0.09) per share, or 20 percent of the stock's face value, in
early November, according to a statement posted late on Monday.
 
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT). 
                 VN Index        590.2            
              PREV. CLOSE       589.45            
                 % CHANGE        0.13%            
                                                  
                     HIGH       591.68            
                      LOW       585.75            
                                                  
        Change (%) 1-mnth        1.837            
        Change (%) 3-mnth        2.853            
        Change (%) 1-year       19.339            
                                                  
             52-week high       609.46   25-Mar-14
             52-week low        462.13   30-Aug-13
 ($1=21,220 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

