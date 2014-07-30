Vietnam index ends down 0.5 pct; FLC up on earnings

HANOI, July 30 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed down 0.49 percent on Wednesday, with shares of property firm FLC Group Co bucking the trend on solid corporate results. The Hanoi-based property firm posted a net profit of 177 billion dong ($8.3 million) in the first half of this year, or 51 percent of its annual target, it said on Wednesday. FLC shares rose 3.2 percent to its highest close since April 14, with volume accounting for 30 percent of the total shares traded on Wednesday, Reuters data showed. "Investors tend to trade on stocks with high liquidity for quick profits when the market trend is unclear," said analyst Tran Thang Long of BIDV Securities. The index is likely to hover around the current level or fall in coming weeks, analysts said, adding that Moody's upgrading its credit rating for Vietnam on Tuesday did not have any immediate effect on the market. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 589.33 PREV. CLOSE 592.24 % CHANGE -0.49% HIGH 593.58 LOW 588.53 Change (%) 1-mnth 2.319 Change (%) 3-mnth 2.464 Change (%) 1-year 21.938 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 ($1=21,210 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)