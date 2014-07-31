Vietnam index up 0.7 pct at midday in thin trade

HANOI, July 31 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.7 percent at the break on Thursday in thin trade as investors cautiously picked up shares following a central bank report on the arrest of senior bankers. The police arrested three former executives of Vietnam Construction Bank, a small unlisted lender based in the Mekong Delta province of Long An, on Tuesday for violating regulations on economic management, the State Bank of Vietnam has said in a statement. "Local investors have been following the consequences of this scandal before giving any investment decision," said Nguyen Thanh Lam, deputy manager of Maybank Kim Eng Securities. PetroVietnam Gas, Vietnam's biggest listed company, gained 0.9 percent and dairy firm Vinamilk rose 0.74 percent. Volume reached 35.9 million shares at midday, well below 112 million shares traded on Monday, the day before the arrests, based on Reuters data. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 593.43 PREV. CLOSE 589.33 % CHANGE 0.70% HIGH 593.63 LOW 587.68 Change (%) 1-mnth 1.937 Change (%) 3-mnth 1.96 Change (%) 1-year 20.631 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Nguyen Phuong Linh; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)