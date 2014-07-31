FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index up 0.7 pct at midday in thin trade
July 31, 2014 / 4:57 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.7 pct at midday in thin trade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, July 31 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 rose 0.7 percent at the break on Thursday in thin trade
as investors cautiously picked up shares following a central
bank report on the arrest of senior bankers.
    The police arrested three former executives of Vietnam
Construction Bank, a small unlisted lender based in the Mekong
Delta province of Long An, on Tuesday for violating regulations
on economic management, the State Bank of Vietnam has said in a
statement.
    "Local investors have been following the consequences of
this scandal before giving any investment decision," said Nguyen
Thanh Lam, deputy manager of Maybank Kim Eng Securities.
    PetroVietnam Gas, Vietnam's biggest listed company,
gained 0.9 percent and dairy firm Vinamilk rose 0.74
percent.
    Volume reached 35.9 million shares at midday, well below 112
million shares traded on Monday, the day before the arrests,
based on Reuters data.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
              VN Index     593.43            
           PREV. CLOSE     589.33            
              % CHANGE      0.70%            
                                             
                  HIGH     593.63            
                   LOW     587.68            
                                             
     Change (%) 1-mnth      1.937            
     Change (%) 3-mnth       1.96            
     Change (%) 1-year     20.631            
                                             
          52-week high     609.46   25-Mar-14
          52-week low      462.13   30-Aug-13
 
 (Reporting by Nguyen Phuong Linh; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

