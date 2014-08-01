FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam index nearly flat at midday, volume drops
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 1, 2014 / 5:01 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index nearly flat at midday, volume drops

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
was nearly unchanged at mid-day on Friday amid low liquidity
with investors remaining cautious as the market lacked
supporting news.
    Volume reached 34.2 million shares, or around half of the
total shares traded on Thursday, Reuters data showed.
    Investors should hold onto positions, four securities firms
including BIDV Securities said in reports to clients on Friday.
Two firms, however, advised clients to sell the shares in their
short-term portfolios.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at mid-day (0431
GMT).    
                   VN Index       596.21             
                PREV. CLOSE       596.07             
                   % CHANGE        0.02%             
                                                     
                       HIGH        596.8             
                        LOW       592.38             
                                                     
          Change (%) 1-mnth        3.103             
          Change (%) 3-mnth        3.126             
          Change (%) 1-year       21.189             
                                                     
               52-week high       609.46    25-Mar-14
               52-week low        462.13    30-Aug-13
 
 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.