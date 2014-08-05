FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index up 0.6 pct; FPT gains on dividend plan
August 5, 2014 / 4:56 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index up 0.6 pct; FPT gains on dividend plan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
rose 0.61 percent to 602.7 points at Tuesday's break on gains of
blue-chips, including technology firm FPT Corp after
news on its dividend payment.
    Shares of the Hanoi-based FPT advanced 2 percent after the
firm said it will pay 1,000 dong ($0.05) per share, or 10
percent of the stock's face value, in its first dividend payment
for 2014 in the third quarter. 
    Some other blue-chips were also on the positive territory,
with PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm,
and steel producer Hoa Phat Group, both ticking up 1.79
percent.
    "Blue-chips are on the focus, as short-term investors, the
main traders of penny stocks, have been on the sidelines in the
past sessions, dragging volume down," said analyst Tran Minh
Hoang of Vietcombank Securities.
    Despite a low liquidity, the index is on track to reach its
four-month high on gains of heavy-weight shares, based on
Reuters data.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                 VN Index        602.7             
              PREV. CLOSE       599.04             
                 % CHANGE        0.61%             
                                                   
                     HIGH       603.68             
                      LOW        599.1             
                                                   
        Change (%) 1-mnth        1.644             
        Change (%) 3-mnth         3.64             
        Change (%) 1-year       21.101             
                                                   
             52-week high       609.46    25-Mar-14
             52-week low        462.13    30-Aug-13
 ($1=21,200 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

