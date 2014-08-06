FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index dips 0.2 pct, KDC up on Q3 sale hopes
#Asia
August 6, 2014 / 8:41 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index dips 0.2 pct, KDC up on Q3 sale hopes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
dipped 0.17 percent at close on Wednesday, erasing earlier gains
that had boosted the market near a five-year high.
 
    PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm,
closed down 0.85 percent, off the record high intra-day level of
118,000 dong ($5.57) hit in early trade, Reuters data showed. 
    Confectionery firm Kinh Do Corp outperformed the
market, closing up 3.57 percent at 58,000 dong each, with
606,620 shares traded, the highest volume since November 2012.
    "Investors expect revenues of Kinh Do to jump in the third
quarter thanks to mooncake sales during the mid-autumn
festival," said analyst Do Quang Hop of Saigon-Hanoi Securities.
    The festival falls on Sept. 8 this year and sales of
mooncake, a traditional bakery product that has now been
increasingly used as gifts, are under way in major cities across
the country.
    Kinh Do may also gain on market talks that a foreign fund
has agreed to buy KDC shares at 80,000 dong, a senior analyst
said, well above its Wednesday close.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                   VN Index        606.7            
                PREV. CLOSE       607.73            
                   % CHANGE       -0.17%            
                                                    
                       HIGH       610.88            
                        LOW       605.63            
                                                    
          Change (%) 1-mnth        3.119            
          Change (%) 3-mnth        7.591            
          Change (%) 1-year       23.107            
                                                    
               52-week high       609.46   25-Mar-14
               52-week low        462.13   30-Aug-13
 ($1=21,190 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

