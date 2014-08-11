FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam index dips 0.5 pct, Mobile World outperforms
August 11, 2014 / 5:05 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index dips 0.5 pct, Mobile World outperforms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 fell 0.51 percent to 602.32 points at the break on Monday
as sentiment was cautious after recent net selling sessions by
foreigners, while Mobile World Investment Corp bucked
the trend on good earnings.
    Most big-caps lost ground, led by PetroVietNam Gas,
Vietnam's biggest listed firm, with a 0.86 percent fall.
    Foreign investors have been net sellers for four straight
sessions ended last Friday, bringing their total net selling
value so far in August to 547 billion dong ($25.83 million),
well above the 127 billion dong recorded in July, according to
the exchange's data.
    MWG shares outperformed, with a 4.67 percent jump, having
eased from its record high intraday level of 114,000 dong hit in
early trade since the stock's debut on July 14.
    Mobile World, the country's top mobile phone retailer,
reported its first-half net profit surged nearly five times from
a year ago to 312 billion dong, it said in a statement on its
website. 
    "The index may rebound thanks to strong buying demand at
around 600 points," said analyst Le Dac An of Tan Viet
Securities.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
                   VN Index       602.32            
                PREV. CLOSE       605.43            
                   % CHANGE       -0.51%            
                                                    
                       HIGH       607.16            
                        LOW       600.69            
                                                    
          Change (%) 1-mnth         2.36            
          Change (%) 3-mnth       14.863            
          Change (%) 1-year       21.519            
                                                    
               52-week high       610.88    6-Aug-14
               52-week low        462.13   30-Aug-13
 ($1=$21,180 dong)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

