Vietnam index ends down 0.55 pct, Mobile World gains

HANOI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed down 0.55 percent on Monday, with gains in Mobile World Corp on good business results partially offsetting losses in most blue chips. Mobile World, the country's top mobile phone retailer, reported its first-half net profit surged nearly five times from a year ago to 312 billion dong, it said in a statement on its website. MWG shares jumped 6.54 percent to hit its record high close of 114,000 dong on Monday, Reuters data showed. But losses in most blue chips kept the index from heading north, with dairy product maker Vinamilk falling 1.43 percent and food producer Masan Group dropping 2.26 percent. Volume fell 20 percent from the previous session to 88 million shares, according to Reuters data. "Low liquidity showed that both buying and selling sides were weak, so the market is yet to be on a falling trend," said deputy manager Nguyen Tuan of An Binh Securities. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 602.13 PREV. CLOSE 605.43 % CHANGE -0.55% HIGH 607.16 LOW 600.48 Change (%) 1-mnth 2.36 Change (%) 3-mnth 14.863 Change (%) 1-year 21.519 52-week high 610.88 6-Aug-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 ($1=21,180 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)