Vietnam index ends down 0.55 pct, Mobile World gains
#Asia
August 11, 2014 / 8:30 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam index ends down 0.55 pct, Mobile World gains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 closed down 0.55 percent on Monday, with gains in Mobile
World Corp on good business results partially
offsetting losses in most blue chips.
    Mobile World, the country's top mobile phone retailer,
reported its first-half net profit surged nearly five times from
a year ago to 312 billion dong, it said in a statement on its
website. 
    MWG shares jumped 6.54 percent to hit its record high close
of 114,000 dong on Monday, Reuters data showed.
    But losses in most blue chips kept the index from heading
north, with dairy product maker Vinamilk falling 1.43
percent and food producer Masan Group dropping 2.26
percent.
    Volume fell 20 percent from the previous session to 88
million shares, according to Reuters data.
    "Low liquidity showed that both buying and selling sides
were weak, so the market is yet to be on a falling trend," said
deputy manager Nguyen Tuan of An Binh Securities.
    Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
                   VN Index       602.13            
                PREV. CLOSE       605.43            
                   % CHANGE       -0.55%            
                                                    
                       HIGH       607.16            
                        LOW       600.48            
                                                    
          Change (%) 1-mnth         2.36            
          Change (%) 3-mnth       14.863            
          Change (%) 1-year       21.519            
                                                    
               52-week high       610.88    6-Aug-14
               52-week low        462.13   30-Aug-13
 ($1=21,180 dong)

 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

